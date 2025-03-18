Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

16:19 18.03.2025

EU position on eve of Trump's call to Putin: We want just peace for Ukraine

2 min read
EU position on eve of Trump's call to Putin: We want just peace for Ukraine
Photo: elements.envato.com

On the eve of the telephone conversation announced by US President Donald Trump with Vladimir Putin, the European Union is once again emphasizing the need for a just peace for Ukraine.

This was stated on Tuesday in Brussels by representative of the European Commission Stefan Keersmaecker, commenting on the relevant information at the request of journalists.

"The position of the European Union, of the Commission, is quite clear. We want a just and fair peace for Ukraine. It is very important that Ukraine is part of the solution of the negotiations," the representative of the European Commission said.

When asked about the EU's expectations regarding the call in the part regarding the ceasefire, Keersmaecker said: "I'm not going to speculate on the discussions that will or are planned to take place between President Trump and President Putin. I can only reiterate, as we have done many times, the importance of a fair, just peace. The people in Ukraine deserve this and we continue to focus our efforts and all our support on this priority, support that includes military support, support that also includes other financial assistance. So this remains really at the core of our priorities."

According to Russian media, the conversation between Trump and Putin is expected on Tuesday around 3:00-5:00 p.m. Kyiv time.

Tags: #ukraine #eu

MORE ABOUT

18:03 18.03.2025
EU Polish Presidency wants to convince Budapest of importance of Ukraine’s membership for EU future

EU Polish Presidency wants to convince Budapest of importance of Ukraine’s membership for EU future

16:47 18.03.2025
Ukrainian army almost completely withdraws from Kursk region, pause in providing intel fall on critical days of Russian army's offensive – media

Ukrainian army almost completely withdraws from Kursk region, pause in providing intel fall on critical days of Russian army's offensive – media

20:44 17.03.2025
Argentina's Presidential Office reports ‘warm conversation’ between Miley and Zelenskyy

Argentina's Presidential Office reports ‘warm conversation’ between Miley and Zelenskyy

20:33 17.03.2025
Macron speaks with Zelenskyy, calls on Russia to prove it really wants peace

Macron speaks with Zelenskyy, calls on Russia to prove it really wants peace

19:32 17.03.2025
Kallas: Russia's ceasefire conditions give reason to doubt whether they want peace

Kallas: Russia's ceasefire conditions give reason to doubt whether they want peace

17:43 17.03.2025
Kallas: There’s broad political support for defence initiative for Ukraine of EUR 40 bln

Kallas: There’s broad political support for defence initiative for Ukraine of EUR 40 bln

16:35 15.03.2025
Zelenskyy: Partners agree that Ukraine and Europe can be strengthened during three years

Zelenskyy: Partners agree that Ukraine and Europe can be strengthened during three years

13:08 15.03.2025
‘Germany is back’ - Merz on plans for radical spending on Germany's defense, EUR 3 bln in aid to Ukraine

‘Germany is back’ - Merz on plans for radical spending on Germany's defense, EUR 3 bln in aid to Ukraine

21:06 14.03.2025
EU renews individual sanctions against Russia for another 6 months

EU renews individual sanctions against Russia for another 6 months

13:57 14.03.2025
Austrian FM: There can be no lasting peace in Ukraine without sovereignty and territorial integrity

Austrian FM: There can be no lasting peace in Ukraine without sovereignty and territorial integrity

HOT NEWS

White House after Trump-Putin call: USA, Russia seek to improve bilateral relations

Movement to peace to begin with energy and infrastructure ceasefire – White House following Trump-Putin call

Border Guard Service: Situation in defense lines where border guard units located in Sumy region, unchanged

Zelenskyy arrives on visit to Finland

More than 90% of what Denmark does for Ukraine is related to weapons and equipment - ambassador

LATEST

Ukraine officially introduces specialty of UAV operators who detect explosive objects

EVA retailer installs 718 kW solar power plant at Lviv distribution center

Kremlin claims after talk with Trump, Putin orders to suspend strikes on energy infrastructure, exchange POWs

White House after Trump-Putin call: USA, Russia seek to improve bilateral relations

Movement to peace to begin with energy and infrastructure ceasefire – White House following Trump-Putin call

Border Guard Service: Situation in defense lines where border guard units located in Sumy region, unchanged

Defense support, investments in Ukrainian arms production – Zelenskyy on talks in Finland

Chance for ceasefire to appear only in next two to three months – Poroshenko

Zelenskyy arrives on visit to Finland

Trump talking with Putin for one hour – White House

AD