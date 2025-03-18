EU position on eve of Trump's call to Putin: We want just peace for Ukraine

Photo: elements.envato.com

On the eve of the telephone conversation announced by US President Donald Trump with Vladimir Putin, the European Union is once again emphasizing the need for a just peace for Ukraine.

This was stated on Tuesday in Brussels by representative of the European Commission Stefan Keersmaecker, commenting on the relevant information at the request of journalists.

"The position of the European Union, of the Commission, is quite clear. We want a just and fair peace for Ukraine. It is very important that Ukraine is part of the solution of the negotiations," the representative of the European Commission said.

When asked about the EU's expectations regarding the call in the part regarding the ceasefire, Keersmaecker said: "I'm not going to speculate on the discussions that will or are planned to take place between President Trump and President Putin. I can only reiterate, as we have done many times, the importance of a fair, just peace. The people in Ukraine deserve this and we continue to focus our efforts and all our support on this priority, support that includes military support, support that also includes other financial assistance. So this remains really at the core of our priorities."

According to Russian media, the conversation between Trump and Putin is expected on Tuesday around 3:00-5:00 p.m. Kyiv time.