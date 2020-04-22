Facts

09:57 22.04.2020

Ukraine records 467 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with 13 fatal cases

Some 6,592 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine as of Wednesday morning, April 22, while the number of people who recovered from the illness reached 424 and those who died - 174, the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reports.

"During April 21, 467 reports of new confirmed cases were received ... As a result of the complications caused by the disease, 174 people died, 90 of them were men and 84 were women. Among the dead, people over the age of 50 years (85%) predominate. Some 424 people have already recovered, of whom 27 are children, whose repeated laboratory test did not reveal the virus in the body," the Health Center reported on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Earlier it was reported that as of 9:00 on April 21, there were 6,125 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine, the number of recovered patients (367) exceeded the number of fatal cases (161). Thus, over the past day the number of fatal cases has increased by 13 and the number of recovery cases - by 57.

14:32 22.04.2020
Ukraine should receive $140 mln from UN to fight against COVID-19 in areas near contact line in Donbas

13:49 22.04.2020
Cabinet may open parks, trade facilities of non-food goods, parts of consumer services from May 11 – Shmyhal

13:42 22.04.2020
European Commission announces provision of EUR 1.2 bln of aid to Ukraine to combat COVID-19 pandemic – Zelensky

11:12 22.04.2020
Russia detects 5,236 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours, bringing total rate to 58,000

18:22 21.04.2020
Health ministry hinders COVID-19 procurement by SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine, sets too high prices – patients

18:01 21.04.2020
Medical Procurement of Ukraine complete all procedures for procurement of 90,000 biohazard suits, no response from Health Ministry

11:03 21.04.2020
Health Ministry proposes continuation of quarantine until May 12 with mitigation – minister

11:07 20.04.2020
COVID-19 confirmed for 16 children, 43 medical workers in Ukraine in past 24 hours – Stepanov

11:04 20.04.2020
Ukraine registers 261 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, total number of infected 5,710, incl. 151 fatalities – health ministry

17:20 18.04.2020
Azerbaijan records 33 more coronavirus infections, death toll increases to 18

