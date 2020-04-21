Ukraine registers 415 new COVID-19 cases, ten fatalities, eight recoveries in past 24 hours – health ministry

A total of 6,125 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were registered in Ukraine as of Tuesday morning, April 21. Some 367 people have recovered and 161 people died of the disease, the Public Health Center of the Health Ministry of Ukraine has said.

"On April 20, some 415 new confirmed cases were reported. Some 161 people, including 84 men and 77 women, died of complications caused by the disease. A total of 367 people have recovered – repeated laboratory testing did not detect the virus in the patients," it said on Facebook on Tuesday morning.