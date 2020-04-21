Facts

11:03 21.04.2020

Ukraine registers 415 new COVID-19 cases, ten fatalities, eight recoveries in past 24 hours – health ministry

1 min read
Ukraine registers 415 new COVID-19 cases, ten fatalities, eight recoveries in past 24 hours – health ministry

A total of 6,125 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were registered in Ukraine as of Tuesday morning, April 21. Some 367 people have recovered and 161 people died of the disease, the Public Health Center of the Health Ministry of Ukraine has said.

"On April 20, some 415 new confirmed cases were reported. Some 161 people, including 84 men and 77 women, died of complications caused by the disease. A total of 367 people have recovered – repeated laboratory testing did not detect the virus in the patients," it said on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:24 21.04.2020
Klitschko reports 42 new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv in past 24 hours, incl. four in medical workers

Klitschko reports 42 new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv in past 24 hours, incl. four in medical workers

11:00 21.04.2020
Reintegration ministry says Russia blocks its website because of info on Russia hiding data about COVID-19 infections in Crimea, Donbas

Reintegration ministry says Russia blocks its website because of info on Russia hiding data about COVID-19 infections in Crimea, Donbas

10:45 21.04.2020
Ukraine offers condolences to Canada over shooting attack

Ukraine offers condolences to Canada over shooting attack

15:54 20.04.2020
Zelensky: Businesses really helped to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for fight against COVID-19

Zelensky: Businesses really helped to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for fight against COVID-19

14:11 20.04.2020
Hungary sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine for fight against COVID-19

Hungary sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine for fight against COVID-19

12:01 20.04.2020
Stepanov: Seven regions didn't submit reports on COVID-19 testing over past 24 hours

Stepanov: Seven regions didn't submit reports on COVID-19 testing over past 24 hours

11:34 20.04.2020
Kyiv mayor reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, two fatalities in capital in past 24 hours

Kyiv mayor reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, two fatalities in capital in past 24 hours

11:32 20.04.2020
Visit by 20 Ukrainian medical volunteers to Italy prolonged until April 25 – Stepanov

Visit by 20 Ukrainian medical volunteers to Italy prolonged until April 25 – Stepanov

11:07 20.04.2020
COVID-19 confirmed for 16 children, 43 medical workers in Ukraine in past 24 hours – Stepanov

COVID-19 confirmed for 16 children, 43 medical workers in Ukraine in past 24 hours – Stepanov

11:04 20.04.2020
Ukraine registers 261 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, total number of infected 5,710, incl. 151 fatalities – health ministry

Ukraine registers 261 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, total number of infected 5,710, incl. 151 fatalities – health ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zhytomyr wildfires affected people to receive compensation for losses, tentative damage estimated at UAH 25 mln – President's Office

Former SBI Director Truba says authorities planning to notify him of suspicion

Klitschko reports 42 new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv in past 24 hours, incl. four in medical workers

EU ready to support Ukraine in fight against wildfires in Chornobyl zone – Tochytsky

Health Ministry proposes continuation of quarantine until May 12 with mitigation – minister

LATEST

Zhytomyr wildfires affected people to receive compensation for losses, tentative damage estimated at UAH 25 mln – President's Office

Former SBI Director Truba says authorities planning to notify him of suspicion

EU ready to support Ukraine in fight against wildfires in Chornobyl zone – Tochytsky

Health Ministry proposes continuation of quarantine until May 12 with mitigation – minister

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid enemy attack in Donbas – JFO HQ

Shmyhal-Merkel video conference postponed due to changes in schedule

Radiation levels in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv within norm

If guilty, landowners will be punished for wildfires in Zhytomyr region – NSDC secretary

Firefighting operations continue in Zhytomyr region, Chornobyl exclusion zone – emergency service

Law enforcers considering two versions of causes for wildfire outbreak in Zhytomyr region – Avakov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD