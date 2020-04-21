Facts

10:45 21.04.2020

Ukraine offers condolences to Canada over shooting attack

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his condolences to Canada over a shooting attack in Nova Scotia.

"We are shocked and saddened with the senseless horrific shooting attack in Nova Scotia, Canada. Our prayers are with our Canadian friends!" he said on Twitter on Monday

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba also offered their condolences to Canada.

"Impressive is the dedication of a constable who gave her life to stop a criminal. My deepest condolences go to the families of the victims and to the people of Canada," Shmyhal said on Twitter on Monday.

"Dear Canadian friends, we are shocked by this despicable act and we share your pain. I wish speedy recovery to those wounded," Kuleba said on Twitter.

Interfax-Ukraine
