Stepanov: Seven regions didn't submit reports on COVID-19 testing over past 24 hours

Seven regions did not submit their reports on the testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) among Ukrainian citizens over the past 24 hours, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Some 1,988 PCR tests were taken over the past 24 hours. Such a small number of tests is connected with the fact that, first of all, the number of people who called their doctors with the symptoms which required PRC testing decreased, but, on the other hand, seven regions did not submit any reports on the testing of Ukrainians for coronavirus over the past 24 hours," he told a press briefing on Monday.

The minister said that Vinnytsia, Luhansk, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kherson and Khmelnytsky regions did not provide the reports.

"This is unacceptable. I have instructed Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko to check the situation," Stepanov said.