Facts

12:01 20.04.2020

Stepanov: Seven regions didn't submit reports on COVID-19 testing over past 24 hours

1 min read
Stepanov: Seven regions didn't submit reports on COVID-19 testing over past 24 hours

Seven regions did not submit their reports on the testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) among Ukrainian citizens over the past 24 hours, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Some 1,988 PCR tests were taken over the past 24 hours. Such a small number of tests is connected with the fact that, first of all, the number of people who called their doctors with the symptoms which required PRC testing decreased, but, on the other hand, seven regions did not submit any reports on the testing of Ukrainians for coronavirus over the past 24 hours," he told a press briefing on Monday.

The minister said that Vinnytsia, Luhansk, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kherson and Khmelnytsky regions did not provide the reports.

"This is unacceptable. I have instructed Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko to check the situation," Stepanov said.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:54 20.04.2020
Zelensky: Businesses really helped to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for fight against COVID-19

Zelensky: Businesses really helped to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for fight against COVID-19

14:11 20.04.2020
Hungary sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine for fight against COVID-19

Hungary sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine for fight against COVID-19

11:34 20.04.2020
Kyiv mayor reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, two fatalities in capital in past 24 hours

Kyiv mayor reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, two fatalities in capital in past 24 hours

11:32 20.04.2020
Visit by 20 Ukrainian medical volunteers to Italy prolonged until April 25 – Stepanov

Visit by 20 Ukrainian medical volunteers to Italy prolonged until April 25 – Stepanov

11:07 20.04.2020
COVID-19 confirmed for 16 children, 43 medical workers in Ukraine in past 24 hours – Stepanov

COVID-19 confirmed for 16 children, 43 medical workers in Ukraine in past 24 hours – Stepanov

11:04 20.04.2020
Ukraine registers 261 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, total number of infected 5,710, incl. 151 fatalities – health ministry

Ukraine registers 261 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, total number of infected 5,710, incl. 151 fatalities – health ministry

13:07 17.04.2020
Ukraine's GDP will fall by 4.2% in 2020, recover by 2.4% in 2021 – consensus forecast

Ukraine's GDP will fall by 4.2% in 2020, recover by 2.4% in 2021 – consensus forecast

12:04 17.04.2020
Ukraine has grounds for rapid stabilization, economic growth after COVID-19 epidemic – Zelensky's advisor Ustenko

Ukraine has grounds for rapid stabilization, economic growth after COVID-19 epidemic – Zelensky's advisor Ustenko

11:09 17.04.2020
U.S. to increase aid to Ukraine for fight against COVID-19 by $9.1 mln - Ukrainian Embassy in U.S.

U.S. to increase aid to Ukraine for fight against COVID-19 by $9.1 mln - Ukrainian Embassy in U.S.

09:57 17.04.2020
Ukraine registers 501 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths, with total number of infected of 4,662 people – Health Ministry

Ukraine registers 501 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths, with total number of infected of 4,662 people – Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid enemy attack in Donbas – JFO HQ

Shmyhal-Merkel video conference postponed due to changes in schedule

Radiation levels in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv within norm

If guilty, landowners will be punished for wildfires in Zhytomyr region – NSDC secretary

Firefighting operations continue in Zhytomyr region, Chornobyl exclusion zone – emergency service

LATEST

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid enemy attack in Donbas – JFO HQ

Shmyhal-Merkel video conference postponed due to changes in schedule

Radiation levels in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv within norm

If guilty, landowners will be punished for wildfires in Zhytomyr region – NSDC secretary

Firefighting operations continue in Zhytomyr region, Chornobyl exclusion zone – emergency service

Law enforcers considering two versions of causes for wildfire outbreak in Zhytomyr region – Avakov

Strong wind preventing liquidating of fire in Chornobyl zone – interior minister

JFO HQ reports six enemy attacks in Donbas, no casualties among Ukrainian servicemen in past 24 hours

Azerbaijan records 33 more coronavirus infections, death toll increases to 18

Zelensky: Troops to be withdrawn from Donbas, we will bring people back to life, gain control over the border, then hold elections

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD