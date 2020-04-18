Facts

14:11 18.04.2020

No excess of cesium content in organisms fighting fires in Chornobyl exclusion zone – Zone Administration

1 min read
No excess of cesium content in organisms fighting fires in Chornobyl exclusion zone – Zone Administration

The State Agency on Exclusion Zone Management of the Chornobyl NPP informs that as of Saturday morning, the personnel of services and departments involved in extinguishing fires in the Zone have no excess of 137Cs (radiocaesium).

"Starting from 10:00 a.m. on April 12, 2020, the Ecocenter laboratory on the human radiation spectrometer determines the content of 137Cs in the body of personnel who participated in the fire extinguishing. As of 08:00 a.m., on April 18, 2020, 658 people were checked. Exceeds of 137Cs weren't found in personnel bodies," the agency's press service announced on Saturday.

Tags: #fire #chornobyl #radioactive
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:08 18.04.2020
Avakov: Of fifteen fire outbreaks in Zhytomyr region, six eliminated, five localized

Avakov: Of fifteen fire outbreaks in Zhytomyr region, six eliminated, five localized

13:27 18.04.2020
Maximum permissible concentration of combustion products exceeded, authorities urge citizens to stay home, not to ope

Maximum permissible concentration of combustion products exceeded, authorities urge citizens to stay home, not to ope

18:00 16.04.2020
Fire resumes in Chornobyl zone, sandstorm inflates pockets of decay - Zone Administartion

Fire resumes in Chornobyl zone, sandstorm inflates pockets of decay - Zone Administartion

11:50 15.04.2020
No open flame in Chornobyl NPP exclusion zone - Emergency Service

No open flame in Chornobyl NPP exclusion zone - Emergency Service

18:46 08.04.2020
Cs-137 concentration in Kyiv's air after brushfires in Chornobyl zone are safe – Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety

Cs-137 concentration in Kyiv's air after brushfires in Chornobyl zone are safe – Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety

16:43 07.04.2020
Chornobyl fire zone increases to 35 hectares - Emergency Service

Chornobyl fire zone increases to 35 hectares - Emergency Service

18:51 06.04.2020
Wildfire response operations continue in two spots in Chornobyl exclusion zone, radiation background normal – emergencies service

Wildfire response operations continue in two spots in Chornobyl exclusion zone, radiation background normal – emergencies service

12:01 27.01.2020
Fire in Culture Ministry building extinguished – Interior Ministry

Fire in Culture Ministry building extinguished – Interior Ministry

11:12 27.01.2020
Culture Ministry building on fire in Kyiv, people being evacuated

Culture Ministry building on fire in Kyiv, people being evacuated

12:25 07.01.2020
Ukraine ready to send 200 rescuers to Australia

Ukraine ready to send 200 rescuers to Australia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Troops to be withdrawn from Donbas, we will bring people back to life, gain control over the border, then hold elections

Ukraine doesn't need default - Zelensky

Rivne region registers 299 cases of COVID-19 disease, incl. 82 doctors – Regional Administration

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions on Sat - JFO HQ

Number of people infected with COVID-19 increased by 65 over past day, totaling 770 patients – Klitschko

LATEST

Azerbaijan records 33 more coronavirus infections, death toll increases to 18

Zelensky: Troops to be withdrawn from Donbas, we will bring people back to life, gain control over the border, then hold elections

Ukraine doesn't need default - Zelensky

Rivne region registers 299 cases of COVID-19 disease, incl. 82 doctors – Regional Administration

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions on Sat - JFO HQ

Number of people infected with COVID-19 increased by 65 over past day, totaling 770 patients – Klitschko

Metropolitans of UOC (MP) Onufriy, Antoniy infected with COVID-19, hospitalized – media

Khomchak, Carter discuss spheres for further military cooperation

Ukraine records 444 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, eight deaths, 29 recoveries

Over 4,700 new Covid-19 cases detected in Russia in 24 hrs, total number nearing 36,800 -

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD