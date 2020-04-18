No excess of cesium content in organisms fighting fires in Chornobyl exclusion zone – Zone Administration

The State Agency on Exclusion Zone Management of the Chornobyl NPP informs that as of Saturday morning, the personnel of services and departments involved in extinguishing fires in the Zone have no excess of 137Cs (radiocaesium).

"Starting from 10:00 a.m. on April 12, 2020, the Ecocenter laboratory on the human radiation spectrometer determines the content of 137Cs in the body of personnel who participated in the fire extinguishing. As of 08:00 a.m., on April 18, 2020, 658 people were checked. Exceeds of 137Cs weren't found in personnel bodies," the agency's press service announced on Saturday.