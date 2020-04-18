Over 4,700 new Covid-19 cases detected in Russia in 24 hrs, total number nearing 36,800 -

Covid-19 was diagnosed in over 4,700 people in Russia in the past 24 hours, including about 2,650 in Moscow, the operative headquarters to prevent the coronavirus spread said on Saturday.

"A total of 4,785 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in 79 regions of Russia over the past 24 hours," the operative HQ said.

The total number of cases has increased in Moscow by 2,649 to 20,754 in the past 24 hours; Moscow thus stepped over the threshold of 20,000 cases. A total of 428 new cases were diagnosed in the Moscow region and 139 in St. Petersburg.

"A total of 36,793 coronavirus cases (+15%) were cumulatively recorded in 85 regions of Russia," it said.