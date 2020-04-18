Facts

11:05 18.04.2020

Over 4,700 new Covid-19 cases detected in Russia in 24 hrs, total number nearing 36,800 -

1 min read
Over 4,700 new Covid-19 cases detected in Russia in 24 hrs, total number nearing 36,800 -

Covid-19 was diagnosed in over 4,700 people in Russia in the past 24 hours, including about 2,650 in Moscow, the operative headquarters to prevent the coronavirus spread said on Saturday.

"A total of 4,785 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in 79 regions of Russia over the past 24 hours," the operative HQ said.

The total number of cases has increased in Moscow by 2,649 to 20,754 in the past 24 hours; Moscow thus stepped over the threshold of 20,000 cases. A total of 428 new cases were diagnosed in the Moscow region and 139 in St. Petersburg.

"A total of 36,793 coronavirus cases (+15%) were cumulatively recorded in 85 regions of Russia," it said.

Tags: #russia #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:20 18.04.2020
Azerbaijan records 33 more coronavirus infections, death toll increases to 18

Azerbaijan records 33 more coronavirus infections, death toll increases to 18

14:47 18.04.2020
Rivne region registers 299 cases of COVID-19 disease, incl. 82 doctors – Regional Administration

Rivne region registers 299 cases of COVID-19 disease, incl. 82 doctors – Regional Administration

14:33 18.04.2020
Number of people infected with COVID-19 increased by 65 over past day, totaling 770 patients – Klitschko

Number of people infected with COVID-19 increased by 65 over past day, totaling 770 patients – Klitschko

13:08 18.04.2020
Metropolitans of UOC (MP) Onufriy, Antoniy infected with COVID-19, hospitalized – media

Metropolitans of UOC (MP) Onufriy, Antoniy infected with COVID-19, hospitalized – media

12:04 18.04.2020
Ukraine records 444 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, eight deaths, 29 recoveries

Ukraine records 444 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, eight deaths, 29 recoveries

16:00 16.04.2020
Eighth patient infected with COVID-19 dies in Lviv region

Eighth patient infected with COVID-19 dies in Lviv region

15:03 16.04.2020
Klitschko: in last 24 hours 32 people tested positive for COVID-19, one fatality in Kyiv

Klitschko: in last 24 hours 32 people tested positive for COVID-19, one fatality in Kyiv

10:11 16.04.2020
Ukraine registers 397 new COVD-19 cases, eight earlier diagnosed people died

Ukraine registers 397 new COVD-19 cases, eight earlier diagnosed people died

16:30 14.04.2020
Ukrainian Mriya and Ruslan aircraft operation facing COVID-19 strengthens cooperation with Ukraine

Ukrainian Mriya and Ruslan aircraft operation facing COVID-19 strengthens cooperation with Ukraine

12:22 14.04.2020
France condemns Russian president's decree that bans persons without Russian citizenship to own land in Crimea – embassy

France condemns Russian president's decree that bans persons without Russian citizenship to own land in Crimea – embassy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Troops to be withdrawn from Donbas, we will bring people back to life, gain control over the border, then hold elections

Ukraine doesn't need default - Zelensky

Rivne region registers 299 cases of COVID-19 disease, incl. 82 doctors – Regional Administration

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions on Sat - JFO HQ

Number of people infected with COVID-19 increased by 65 over past day, totaling 770 patients – Klitschko

LATEST

Zelensky: Troops to be withdrawn from Donbas, we will bring people back to life, gain control over the border, then hold elections

Ukraine doesn't need default - Zelensky

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions on Sat - JFO HQ

No excess of cesium content in organisms fighting fires in Chornobyl exclusion zone – Zone Administration

Avakov: Of fifteen fire outbreaks in Zhytomyr region, six eliminated, five localized

Maximum permissible concentration of combustion products exceeded, authorities urge citizens to stay home, not to ope

Khomchak, Carter discuss spheres for further military cooperation

Background radiation normal in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv, region – emergency service

Germany stands with Ukraine in EU on issue of extending sanctions against Russia – ambassador

Administrative court accepts ex-SPF head Trubarov's lawsuit seeking reinstatement

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD