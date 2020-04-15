Facts

12:02 15.04.2020

Chornobyl NPP not affected by fire – state agency

As a result of a fire in the exclusion zone, the facilities of the state-owned specialized enterprise Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) were not affected, the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management has said on its Facebook page on Tuesday, April 14.

"On the territory where technological materials are temporarily stored two cabins have burned. The fire did not affect the equipment of the open switchgear. As of 14:00 on April 14 this year, there is no fire threat to Chornobyl NPP facilities," the agency said in a statement.

According to the agency, numerous fires continued in the area of the exclusion zone over the past day, as a result of which the fire was brought directly to Chornobyl NPP facilities, however, all fire islands at the industrial site of the plant were under control and extinguished.

"The initial fires were in the area of Novy Myr, Stara Rudnia, Klyvyny and Chystohalivka, where the burning of grass, reeds and forest floor was observed. Fire spread through barrier lines and road, bypassing the area, called Red Forest, approached to Yaniv railway station, located 2.2 kilometers from Chornobyl NPP. There was also a burning of grass debris at the dam of a water-cooling reservoir, in particular between the dam and the river, on the right bank of Prypyat. However, fire islands were seen in close proximity to the open switchgear of Chornobyl NPP and the site where technological materials are temporarily stored," the agency said in the statement.

Shift Manager at Chornobyl NPP Ihor Aleksandrov said that there are no comments on the state of nuclear and radiation safety of Chornobyl NPP. The radiation situation at Chornobyl NPP is in normal range, the value is below the control levels. The state of equipment of Chornobyl NPP facilities is in accordance with the regulations.

