Facts

12:22 14.04.2020

France condemns Russian president's decree that bans persons without Russian citizenship to own land in Crimea – embassy

2 min read
France condemns Russian president's decree that bans persons without Russian citizenship to own land in Crimea – embassy

France has condemned a decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin that bans people without Russian citizenship to own land plots on the essential part of Crimea and city of Sevastopol, the Embassy of France in Ukraine reported.

France unconditionally condemns decree of Russian President No. 201 of March 20, 2020 that bans people without Russian citizenship to own land plots in a large part of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, the embassy said on Twitter on Monday.

It is emphasized that two measures – the compulsory conscription of Crimean residents into the army of the Russian Federation and the ban on foreigners to own land plots in Crimea adopted by the Russian authorities within a couple of days – perfectly illustrate the strategy of forced integration that Russia implements in Crimea, and which completely contradicts international law.

After six years of the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia, France remains firmly committed to the full restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, the embassy said.

As reported, the Russian Federation plans to send almost 3,300 people from the territory of the Crimean peninsula this spring to undergo "military service." The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine expressed a strong protest in connection with the implementation by the Russian Federation of another draft for military service in the temporarily occupied part of the sovereign territory of Ukraine – in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

Putin signed decree No. 201, in which certain areas of the temporarily occupied territory of the Crimean peninsula are illegally included in the list of territories of the Russian Federation in which foreign citizens, stateless persons and foreign legal entities cannot own land plots.

Tags: #crimea #russia #france
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:45 14.04.2020
Shmyhal discusses with French ambassador construction of water purification plant in Mariupol, project to build locomotives

Shmyhal discusses with French ambassador construction of water purification plant in Mariupol, project to build locomotives

13:03 09.04.2020
Spread of COVID-19 in Crimea worsens, Armyansk hospital, Krymsky Titan plant blocked

Spread of COVID-19 in Crimea worsens, Armyansk hospital, Krymsky Titan plant blocked

11:17 07.04.2020
Ukraine condemns Russia's conscript draft in Crimea – FM

Ukraine condemns Russia's conscript draft in Crimea – FM

10:36 06.04.2020
Ukrainian servicemen down Russian drone worth $2 mln in Donbas

Ukrainian servicemen down Russian drone worth $2 mln in Donbas

13:38 02.04.2020
ICRC in Ukraine ready to visit prisoners in Russia-occupied areas if access is available

ICRC in Ukraine ready to visit prisoners in Russia-occupied areas if access is available

17:42 01.04.2020
EU not recognize Putin's decree that bans non-Russian citizens to own land in Crimea, Sevastopol – statement

EU not recognize Putin's decree that bans non-Russian citizens to own land in Crimea, Sevastopol – statement

11:52 27.03.2020
Austrian FM calls unpromising Russian attempts to lift sanctions due to COVID-19

Austrian FM calls unpromising Russian attempts to lift sanctions due to COVID-19

15:18 23.03.2020
Kyiv demands Russia treat political Ukrainian prisoner Mustafayev who has COVID-19 symptoms

Kyiv demands Russia treat political Ukrainian prisoner Mustafayev who has COVID-19 symptoms

15:30 20.03.2020
Borrell: Russia must step up its efforts for implementation of Minsk agreements

Borrell: Russia must step up its efforts for implementation of Minsk agreements

09:25 19.03.2020
Kyiv files protest note to Moscow over Putin's visit to Crimea

Kyiv files protest note to Moscow over Putin's visit to Crimea

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Extraordinary Rada meeting to be held at 13:00 on Thurs – Kachura

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas on Tues

Razumkov signs bills adopted at Rada's extraordinary session, including one on rising fines for burning dry grass

Ukraine registers 270 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours, total of 3,372 cases, 98 fatal

MHP sees net profit rise by 1.7 times in 2019

LATEST

Extraordinary Rada meeting to be held at 13:00 on Thurs – Kachura

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas on Tues

Zelensky fires his representative in Cabinet Perevezentsev, entrusts Kladiyev with this duty

Ukrainian Mriya and Ruslan aircraft operation facing COVID-19 strengthens cooperation with Ukraine

Razumkov signs bills adopted at Rada's extraordinary session, including one on rising fines for burning dry grass

Some 227 Ukrainian servicemen remain isolated, no new COVID-19 cases registered in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 270 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours, total of 3,372 cases, 98 fatal

MHP sees net profit rise by 1.7 times in 2019

U.S. delivers extra vehicles for Ukrainian Army

Next round of prisoner exchange in Donbas may take place this week – Ukrainian ombudsperson

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD