France condemns Russian president's decree that bans persons without Russian citizenship to own land in Crimea – embassy

France unconditionally condemns decree of Russian President No. 201 of March 20, 2020 that bans people without Russian citizenship to own land plots in a large part of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, the embassy said on Twitter on Monday.

It is emphasized that two measures – the compulsory conscription of Crimean residents into the army of the Russian Federation and the ban on foreigners to own land plots in Crimea adopted by the Russian authorities within a couple of days – perfectly illustrate the strategy of forced integration that Russia implements in Crimea, and which completely contradicts international law.

After six years of the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia, France remains firmly committed to the full restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, the embassy said.

As reported, the Russian Federation plans to send almost 3,300 people from the territory of the Crimean peninsula this spring to undergo "military service." The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine expressed a strong protest in connection with the implementation by the Russian Federation of another draft for military service in the temporarily occupied part of the sovereign territory of Ukraine – in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

Putin signed decree No. 201, in which certain areas of the temporarily occupied territory of the Crimean peninsula are illegally included in the list of territories of the Russian Federation in which foreign citizens, stateless persons and foreign legal entities cannot own land plots.