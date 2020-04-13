Ukraine registers 325 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours; eight recoveries and 10 fatalities – Health Ministry

In the early hours of April 13, up to 3,102 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Ukraine, meanwhile 97 of those earlier registered have already recovered and 93 people died, the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported.

"Through April 12, a total of 325 reports of new confirmed cases were received...As a result of the complications caused by the disease, 93 people died, that were 47 men and 46 women...A number of 97 people have recovered, two of them are children – a repeated laboratory study did not reveal the virus in the body", the PHC reported on Facebook on Monday morning.

The statistics doesn't present data on sick toll in Russia-occupied territories of Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk regions and Sevastopol.