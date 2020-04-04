Ukraine agrees on supply of artificial lung ventilators from abroad, mulling own production – President's Office

Ukraine is agreeing on the supply of artificial lung ventilation devices from abroad, but is also mulling the possibility of organizing high-quality production in its territory, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"We gathered all the importers of artificial lung ventilators from Europe and China, talked with them. One of the major Swiss importers asked us for a letter from the president and a call from the president to Switzerland, so that we would be allocated a large quota of ventilators for Ukraine. We failed to order 500 devices, we did a little less, but they will be delivered to Ukraine in April-May," he said in the Freedom of Speech of Savik Shuster program on Ukraine TV Channel.

Tymoshenko pointed out that work is underway with other importers and manufacturers of these devices.

"At the same time, we are trying to launch a high-quality production of devices in Ukraine, but, unfortunately, so far the only facility that makes ventilation devices is working," he said.

The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, in turn, said that Ukroboronprom Concern had once been an enterprise that manufactured ventilators, and they provided documentation free of charge to everyone who wants to produce, but it turned out that several important details were missing.

"We attracted two large engineering companies: Ajax Systems, which produces alarms, and Sherp, which makes all-terrain vehicles, which provided all their engineers and designers to complete all the design documents, and we will provide them to all Ukrainian manufacturers who want to make ventilation machines," he noted.