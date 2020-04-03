Facts

10:35 03.04.2020

As of 10:00 on April 3, Ukraine registers 942 cases of COVID-19, with 138 new cases

1 min read
As of 10:00 on April 3, Ukraine registers 942 cases of COVID-19, with 138 new cases

Over the past day, 138 new cases of acute respiratory disease (COVID-19) caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus have been recorded in Ukraine, three patients died earlier, and six recovered.

"According to the Center for Public Health, as of 10:00 on April 3, Ukraine has 942 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 23 are fatal, with 19 patients recovered. Some 138 new cases have been recorded over the past day," the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Friday morning.

Tags: #coronavirus #health_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:14 03.04.2020
Ban on visiting public places without mask, walking in group with more than two persons to be applied from April 6

Ban on visiting public places without mask, walking in group with more than two persons to be applied from April 6

13:22 03.04.2020
Two doctors from Lviv has confirmed COVID-19

Two doctors from Lviv has confirmed COVID-19

11:34 03.04.2020
Ceasefire should be fully implemented to be able to fight COVID-19 crisis in Ukraine's east

Ceasefire should be fully implemented to be able to fight COVID-19 crisis in Ukraine's east

17:45 02.04.2020
Health Ministry approves unified protocol for of COVID-19 treatment in Ukraine

Health Ministry approves unified protocol for of COVID-19 treatment in Ukraine

10:42 02.04.2020
Over 800 people with COVID-19 registered in Ukraine

Over 800 people with COVID-19 registered in Ukraine

09:25 02.04.2020
Ukraine registers 794 COVID-19 affected people

Ukraine registers 794 COVID-19 affected people

12:46 01.04.2020
Not all fatalities among confirmed coronavirus cases caused by COVID-19 – Liashko

Not all fatalities among confirmed coronavirus cases caused by COVID-19 – Liashko

09:25 01.04.2020
Ukraine has 645 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases – Health Ministry

Ukraine has 645 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases – Health Ministry

09:22 31.03.2020
COVID-19 death toll in Ukraine rises to 13

COVID-19 death toll in Ukraine rises to 13

13:30 30.03.2020
Klitschko on 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Kyiv: Four people hospitalized, rest on home treatment

Klitschko on 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Kyiv: Four people hospitalized, rest on home treatment

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ban on visiting public places without mask, walking in group with more than two persons to be applied from April 6

Two doctors from Lviv has confirmed COVID-19

Ceasefire should be fully implemented to be able to fight COVID-19 crisis in Ukraine's east

Health Ministry approves unified protocol for of COVID-19 treatment in Ukraine

ICRC in Ukraine ready to visit prisoners in Russia-occupied areas if access is available

LATEST

ICRC in Ukraine ready to visit prisoners in Russia-occupied areas if access is available

SBU serves MP Leros summons for questioning as witness, Leros declines – SBU press service

EU not recognize Putin's decree that bans non-Russian citizens to own land in Crimea, Sevastopol – statement

Leros says he told NABU where video clips of Yermak's brother come from

Ukrainian MFA calls on Russia to ensure access of OSCE SMM, other humanitarian NGOs to Donbas

NATO to approve new package of support for Ukraine, Georgia – Stoltenberg

Zelensky signs into laws bills on medicines for COVID-19, remote work of parliamentary committees

Almost 100 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Ternopil region - HQ for fight against COVID-19

No COVID-19 cases among Ukrainian servicemen, 139 people isolated

Boris Lozhkin provided the ENT-specialists with the personal protective equipment kits against the coronavirus

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD