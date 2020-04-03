As of 10:00 on April 3, Ukraine registers 942 cases of COVID-19, with 138 new cases

Over the past day, 138 new cases of acute respiratory disease (COVID-19) caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus have been recorded in Ukraine, three patients died earlier, and six recovered.

"According to the Center for Public Health, as of 10:00 on April 3, Ukraine has 942 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 23 are fatal, with 19 patients recovered. Some 138 new cases have been recorded over the past day," the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Friday morning.