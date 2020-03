PM suggests that Verkhovna Rada appoint Buslavets as Energy Minister, Marchenko as Finance Minister, Stepanov as Health Minister

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has submitted motions to the Verkhovna Rada to consider the appointments of Olha Buslavets as Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection, Serhiy Marchenko as Minister of Finance and Maksym Stepanov as Minister of Health of Ukraine.

The relevant draft resolutions were registered in parliament on March 29.