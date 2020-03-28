Zelensky appoints Khomchak Chief Commander of Armed Forces, Korniychuk Chief of General Staff

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by his decrees divided the posts of Chief Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Chief of General Staff.

Zelensky signed the respective decrees on March 27, according to a posting on the official website of the head of state.

Zelensky dismissed Ruslan Khomchak from the post of Chief of General Staff, Chief Commander of Armed Forces and appointed him Chief Commander of Armed Forces.

The president also appointed Serhiy Korniychuk Chief of General Staff.