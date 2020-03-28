Facts

13:53 28.03.2020

Zelensky appoints Khomchak Chief Commander of Armed Forces, Korniychuk Chief of General Staff

Zelensky appoints Khomchak Chief Commander of Armed Forces, Korniychuk Chief of General Staff

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by his decrees divided the posts of Chief Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Chief of General Staff.

Zelensky signed the respective decrees on March 27, according to a posting on the official website of the head of state.

Zelensky dismissed Ruslan Khomchak from the post of Chief of General Staff, Chief Commander of Armed Forces and appointed him Chief Commander of Armed Forces.

The president also appointed Serhiy Korniychuk Chief of General Staff.

14:11 28.03.2020
After meeting conditions for IMF program Ukraine to receive first fast tranche of $2 bln directly to budget within 15 days – Zelensky

After meeting conditions for IMF program Ukraine to receive first fast tranche of $2 bln directly to budget within 15 days – Zelensky

14:00 28.03.2020
Zelensky appoints Nayev Joint Forces Commander

Zelensky appoints Nayev Joint Forces Commander

11:50 28.03.2020
Together IMF, World Bank, EBRD could give at least $10 bln to Ukraine, talks with some countries also being held – Zelensky

Together IMF, World Bank, EBRD could give at least $10 bln to Ukraine, talks with some countries also being held – Zelensky

11:26 28.03.2020
Ukraine agrees on boosting size of new program to $8 bln with IMF – Zelensky

Ukraine agrees on boosting size of new program to $8 bln with IMF – Zelensky

17:00 26.03.2020
Derkach proposes NABU reorganization to Zelensky

Derkach proposes NABU reorganization to Zelensky

12:51 25.03.2020
President's Office asks heads of Kyiv region's districts to assist military units with food

President's Office asks heads of Kyiv region's districts to assist military units with food

17:30 24.03.2020
Zelensky asks Chinese govt to provide additional help for fight against COVID-19

Zelensky asks Chinese govt to provide additional help for fight against COVID-19

09:37 24.03.2020
Ukrainian doctors to get experience on combating COVID-19 from Wuhan colleagues

Ukrainian doctors to get experience on combating COVID-19 from Wuhan colleagues

19:15 23.03.2020
IMF, World Bank, EBRD and other intl fiscal organizations ready to help Ukraine – Zelensky

IMF, World Bank, EBRD and other intl fiscal organizations ready to help Ukraine – Zelensky

19:15 23.03.2020
Authorities won't introduce state of emergency to take unpopular decisions, all steps meant for protection of Ukrainians – Zelensky

Authorities won't introduce state of emergency to take unpopular decisions, all steps meant for protection of Ukrainians – Zelensky

