Ukraine has 311 COVID-19 cases, 8 coronavirus-related deaths; 5 people have recovered – Health ministry

Ukraine has recorded 311 coronavirus disease COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry of Ukraine has said in its Telegram channel.

According to the Public Health Center, as of 10:00 on March 28, Ukraine had 311 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases, including eight deaths and five people have recovered (four adults and one child).

"93 new cases were recorded during 24 hours," the Public Health Center said.

Information on confirmed cases by regions was provided by the Public Health Center on the Facebook social network:

Vinnytsia region – 16 cases;

Volyn region – 2 cases;

Dnipropetrovsk region – 7 cases;

Donetsk region – 2 cases;

Zhytomyr region – 4 (1 fatal) cases;

Zakarpattia region – 1 case;

Zaporizhia region – 10 cases;

Ivano-Frankivsk region – 28 (3 fatal) cases;

Kyiv City – 74 cases;

Kyiv region – 41 cases;

Lviv region – 5 cases;

Luhansk region – 2 cases;

Mykolaiv region – 1 case;

Odesa region – 6 cases;

Poltava region - 1 case;

Rivne region – 9 cases (1 fatal);

Sumy region – 5 cases (1 fatal);

Ternopil region – 43 cases (1 fatal);

Kharkiv region – 1 case;

Kherson region – 1 case;

Khmelnytsky region – 1 case;

Cherkasy region – 3 cases;

Chernivtsi region – 47 (1 fatal) cases;

Chernihiv region – 1 case.