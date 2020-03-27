Project of Consultative Council discussed by TCG in Normandy Format – Ambassador Grau

The project to create an Advisory Council within the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) was discussed in the framework of the Normandy format. This is stated in a press statement by OSCE Special Representative in the TCG Heidi Grau following the March 26 video conference.

"The participants also took note of the fact that the project of the Consultative Council was discussed in the Normandy Format," Grau noted.

In addition, "the Political Working Group discussed aspects related to the special status of CADR and CALR, as foreseen by the Minsk Agreements," the document reads.