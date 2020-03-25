Facts

14:14 25.03.2020

Cabinet authorizes free transfer of confiscated medical gowns, masks, respirators and gloves to health facilities

Cabinet authorizes free transfer of confiscated medical gowns, masks, respirators and gloves to health facilities

The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized the free transfer of confiscated medical suits, gowns, masks, respirators, gloves and glasses to healthcare facilities.

In particular, according to the decision adopted, the procedure for disposing of property confiscated by court decisions and transferred to the state executive service bodies stipulates that waterproof laboratory suits, medical gloves, disposable medical insulating gowns, medical masks, goggles, protective shields, respirators of the FFP2 protection class confiscated in the prescribed manner will be transferred free of charge to health facilities.

Tags: #government #confiscated
