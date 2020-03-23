Facts

10:12 23.03.2020

No casualties reported amid three enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

No casualties reported amid three enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces violated the ceasefire in Donbas three times in past 24 hours, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Yesterday, on March 22, there were no casualties among the troops of the JFO as a result of the enemy shelling attacks," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Monday morning.

Russia-led forces engaged 82mm mortars, which are banned under the Minsk peace agreements, as well as grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns, and rifles, it said.

