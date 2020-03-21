Facts

15:34 21.03.2020

Enemy attacks Ukrainian positions near Novhorodske, Krasnohorivka, Novotroyitske in Donbas

1 min read
Illegal armed formations have violated the ceasefire regime three times in Donbas on Saturday, March 21, the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said.

"Since the beginning of the day, as of 12:00, Russia-led armed formations have violated the ceasefire regime three times. At 03:00 a.m., Russia-occupation forces attacked the positions of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) near Novhorodske using a 120mm mortar to launch 15 shells," the spokesperson for the ministry, Oleksandr Motuzianyk, told a press briefing in Kyiv on Saturday.

The enemy also mounted an attack near Krasnohorivka using a tripod-mounted anti-tank grenade launcher. Ukrainian defenders responded the attack.

Another attack was registered near Novotroyitske, the enemy used a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher.

"As of now, the situation is stable and is controlled by Ukrainian detachments. No casualties were reported among Ukrainian soldiers since the beginning of the day," the ministry said.

Tags: #jfo
