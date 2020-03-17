Some 3,400 Ukrainians arrive home from Poland on bus – State Border Service

Nearly 3,400 Ukrainians who were in Poland without vehicles were returned home at the border, the State Border Service of Ukraine has said.

"From 00:00 March 16 to 6:00 on March 17, the local government provided buses delivering nearly 3.4 thousand of our compatriots to Ukraine. Citizens were moved through checkpoints: near Dorokhust (on the Polish side) – 890 Ukrainians, from Hrebenne – 1,550 persons, from Korcheva – 950 persons," the message said.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on his Facebook page added that the ministry is solving with the chairmen of a number of state administrations the issue of allocating additional buses for border crossing points.

"Thanks to the agreements of our border guards with the Poles, our buses call in Poland, collect our people and transport them to the territory of Ukraine. Consuls help, in some cases they work right at the border," he said.