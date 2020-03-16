Facts

18:04 16.03.2020

Zelensky urges govt to ban work of shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, other recreation facilities from March 17

Zelensky urges govt to ban work of shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, other recreation facilities from March 17

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to prohibit the work of shopping malls, restaurants, cafes and other recreation facilities from March 17 during its evening session.

"The government will hold a meeting this evening. I am calling on the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to do the following: firstly, to ban cultural centers, shopping and entertainment centers, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers and other food outlets, recreation facilities and service providers from receiving visitors from 00:01 on March 17, 2020. Restaurants and cafes may continue cooking food for citizens to order delivery at home," he said in a video address that was posted on his Facebook page on Monday.

