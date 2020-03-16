DTEK joins new global COVID-19 Action Platform

DTEK has joined the new global COVID-19 Action Platform, created by the World Economic Forum with the support of the World Health Organization, the company reported in a press release on Monday.

"Only coordinated actions and international cooperation can mitigate risk in an emergency. We live in a world in which local problems can become global. The global business community can solve these challenges only by joining forces, acting in a transparent and systematic manner," the press service quotes DTEK CEO Maksym Tymchenko.

According to the statement, the goal of the platform that is open to all companies, industry groups and other interested parties, is to unite efforts in the fight against COVID-19, which threatens human life and health, as well as to the economy of many countries.

"The platform of the World Economic Forum will provide continuous access to reliable information and analysis for member companies for optimal solutions to prevent the spread of the virus and eliminate negative consequences," DTEK reported.

According to the company, the new COVID-19 Action Platform will focus on three tasks: mobilizing the global community for collective action, protecting the human environment and the continuity of business processes, maximizing cooperation and supporting the business in the fight against COVID-19.

In turn, DTEK created a staff office to manage the situation at the enterprises and effectively respond in the regions in which DTEK is present.