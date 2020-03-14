Govt adopts decision to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Italy

The Government of Ukraine has instructed the Ministry of Infrastructure, together with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, to ensure the urgent evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the zone of outbreak of acute respiratory illness COVID-19 coronavirus in Italy, the website of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

At an extraordinary meeting on March 14, the Cabinet of Ministers also discussed the procedure for the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens. "In particular, the State Customs Service will have to quickly arrange for the cargo of crew members and passengers of the aircraft, which will carry out the evacuation," the message said.

The State Border Guard Service must ensure first priority control over crossing the state border.