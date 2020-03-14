Facts

13:59 14.03.2020

Court chooses preventive measure for all detainees in case of Syvokho's presentation disruption

The Pechersky district court of Kyiv has chosen a measure of restraint for three persons suspected of hooligan actions during the presentation of the National Platform for Reconciliation and Unity.

A preventive measure in the form of a personal obligation has been chosen for Yuriy Kaplia and Serhiy Tamarin, the Pechersky district police department told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Earlier it was reported that Oleksandr Demydov was chosen a preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest.

As earlier reported, at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, during the National Platform for Reconciliation and Unity presentation in the Pechersky district of Kyiv, a "group started a row, during which they pushed advisor to the National Security and Defense Council secretary Serhiy Syvokho." A criminal case was opened on the incident under Part 2 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The police detained 15 people.

The National Corps, in turn, admitted on its website that Azov battalion veterans had indeed disrupted the presentation. At the same time, the National Corps expressed outrage that veterans of the Donbas war had not been invited to the presentation.

A video from the scene shows participants in the brawl shouting at Syvokho while he is pushed up against a wall and tearing off posters related to the presentation. When Syvokho tried to leave the scene later, he was knocked off his feet.

Sykhovo himself wrote on his Facebook page: "Some people don't need peace. They want war. War is business and big money for them. They disrupted the presentation, but they won't stop our movement towards peace. We continue our work and our dialogue."

Police officers detained 15 people involved in the disruption of the presentation, 12 of them were then released.

