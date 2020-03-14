MFA reports death of Ukrainian woman from COVID-19 in Italy

A Ukrainian woman, who was diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus, has died in Italy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported.

"Today, in the Italian province of Brescia, a Ukrainian woman who had previously been diagnosed with coronavirus, has died. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expresses sincere condolences to relatives and friends," the ministry said on Twitter on Friday.

As Facebook user Oksana Fedkiv earlier reported on Facebook, it's about a citizen of Ukraine Raisa Malysheva (born 1954), who worked legally with all necessary documents in Rovato, Brescia province, and was hospitalized four days ago in one of the hospitals in the city of Chiari with suspected COVID-19.