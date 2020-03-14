Ukraine stops passenger railway connection with Poland since March 15

In the early hours of March 15, Ukraine will stop rail passenger communication with Poland, the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Facebook.

"In connection with the decision of the Government of the Republic of Poland on the temporary closure of international communications with other countries, passenger trains traffic to Poland will be suspended on Sunday midnight, March 15," it says.

Last trains from Poland will leave for Ukraine on March 14: two Intercity + trains from Przemysl and a night train from Warsaw. The last trains from Ukraine to Poland departed on the morning of March 14.

"For the period of suspension of passenger traffic with Poland, Ukrzaliznytsia will not send more trains to this country. Intercity trains will run to Lviv," the carrier reports.

Tickets for canceled flights are suspended. Refunds for previously purchased tickets are held at all Ukrzaliznytsia ticket offices.