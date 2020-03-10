Facts

18:57 10.03.2020

Two KIA, nine WIA in Donbas on Tuesday – JFO HQ

1 min read
Two KIA, nine WIA in Donbas on Tuesday – JFO HQ

On Tuesday, March 10, Russia-led forces violated the ceasefire in Donbas nine times, with two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported as killed in action (KIA), and another nine as wounded in action (WIA), the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Today, on March 10, Russian invaders fired a military truck of one of the units of the JFO from an anti-tank missile system near the village of Pisky (Donetsk region). According to an updated data, as a result of an anti-tank guided missile, one Ukrainian defender died on the spot. Subsequently, another soldier died of his injuries. Seven other soldiers received injuries of varying severity, and one more defender was hospitalized with military injuries," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Tuesday.

In addition, according to the report, as a result of the enemy shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions, another member of the JFO was injured.

"All wounded Ukrainian defenders are being provided with comprehensive medical care in military medical facilities," the staff said.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:50 10.03.2020
One Ukrainian serviceman killed, four wounded in Donbas for past 24 hours

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, four wounded in Donbas for past 24 hours

14:31 10.03.2020
Russia-occupation forces shell truck of Ukrainian forces using anti-tank missile launchers, casualties reported – Defense ministry

Russia-occupation forces shell truck of Ukrainian forces using anti-tank missile launchers, casualties reported – Defense ministry

14:03 10.03.2020
Enemy attacks positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas, battle is over – Defense ministry

Enemy attacks positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas, battle is over – Defense ministry

13:03 09.03.2020
One serviceman KIA, five WIA, one with combat wound amid six enemy attacks in Donbas

One serviceman KIA, five WIA, one with combat wound amid six enemy attacks in Donbas

12:00 07.03.2020
Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times, one Ukrainian soldier killed on March 6 – JFO

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times, one Ukrainian soldier killed on March 6 – JFO

14:17 06.03.2020
Ukrainian soldier killed, another three wounded by unidentified explosive device

Ukrainian soldier killed, another three wounded by unidentified explosive device

11:13 04.03.2020
One Ukrainian soldier killed, 5 injured in Donbas - JFO staff

One Ukrainian soldier killed, 5 injured in Donbas - JFO staff

10:13 03.03.2020
Two servicemen injured, another three with combat wounds amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas

Two servicemen injured, another three with combat wounds amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas

12:21 02.03.2020
One KIA, seven WIA amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One KIA, seven WIA amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

11:23 29.02.2020
One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Hungary will continue to block NATO-Ukraine Council meetings until minority rights restored in Ukraine – Szijjártó

Police detain suspect in case on abduction of Euromaidan activists Verbytsky, Lutsenko

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, four wounded in Donbas for past 24 hours

Russia-occupation forces shell truck of Ukrainian forces using anti-tank missile launchers, casualties reported – Defense ministry

Crimean Tatars may refuse from participation in Ukraine-Russia prisoner exchange – Dzhemilev

LATEST

Hungary will continue to block NATO-Ukraine Council meetings until minority rights restored in Ukraine – Szijjártó

Prosecutor on MH17 trial asks for hearing at air base to inspect reconstruction of downed plane

Some issues of forced placing under medical observation or quarantine over suspicions of COVID-19 not settled in law – lawyer

UIA reduces flights to several European countries, within Ukraine

Police detain suspect in case on abduction of Euromaidan activists Verbytsky, Lutsenko

UIA cuts flights to several European countries and within Ukraine

More than two weeks needed before verdict in MH17 case can be delivered – presiding judge

Crimean Tatars may refuse from participation in Ukraine-Russia prisoner exchange – Dzhemilev

COVID-19 test kits to be delivered to Ukraine on March 15-16 – deputy minister

Today four persons verified for COVID-19 in Ukraine – PHC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD