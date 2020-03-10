Two KIA, nine WIA in Donbas on Tuesday – JFO HQ

On Tuesday, March 10, Russia-led forces violated the ceasefire in Donbas nine times, with two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported as killed in action (KIA), and another nine as wounded in action (WIA), the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Today, on March 10, Russian invaders fired a military truck of one of the units of the JFO from an anti-tank missile system near the village of Pisky (Donetsk region). According to an updated data, as a result of an anti-tank guided missile, one Ukrainian defender died on the spot. Subsequently, another soldier died of his injuries. Seven other soldiers received injuries of varying severity, and one more defender was hospitalized with military injuries," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Tuesday.

In addition, according to the report, as a result of the enemy shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions, another member of the JFO was injured.

"All wounded Ukrainian defenders are being provided with comprehensive medical care in military medical facilities," the staff said.