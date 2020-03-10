Facts

15:21 10.03.2020

UIA cuts flights to several European countries and within Ukraine

 Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) reduces flights to a number of European countries and also cancels the second frequency of individual internal flights within Ukraine.

"In connection with the recommendations of the governments of many countries to prevent mass events, restrictions on the intensity of movement between countries and the associated reduction in demand for air travel, UIA cancels some flights to Italy, Switzerland, Greece, Germany, Israel, Spain, the UK, Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Poland, Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Denmark, as well as the second frequency of individual internal flights within Ukraine," the company reported on its Facebook page.

The company reports that it will inform the airline about its further decisions in the context of quarantine in Italy later.

Passengers who left their contact details when booking will be informed of some changes in the schedule in advance. UIA recommends checking the status of flights a few days before departure on the website or calling the airline's call center.

