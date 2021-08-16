UIA stops flying through Afghan airspace on flights to Delhi

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) has decided to stop flying through Afghan airspace on flights to Delhi (India) as crisis in this country has aggravated.

"Back on [last] Friday, the airline conducted its own assessment of the risks of flying above the territory of Afghanistan in connection with the current situation in the country. Taking into account the identified increase in the level of threat to flights, UIA decided to changed course and exited Afghanistan's airspace on flights to Delhi to ensure an adequate security of flights," the airline told Interfax-Ukraine.

To date, a number of international airlines have already decided to reroute flights out of the airspace of Afghanistan.

Kabul International Airport on Sunday suspended servicing commercial flights, the Associated Press reported on the evening of the same day, citing representatives of the U.S. forces.

At the same time, the evacuation from Kabul secured by the U.S. forces continues.