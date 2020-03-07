Local councils should be constructive, local elections held under auspices of competition – Trofimov

First Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Serhiy Trofimov believes that the local elections in Ukraine should, first of all, be aimed at improving life in the regions.

"The only expectation is that life in the regions changes in a significant, visible way, infrastructure changes, roads, finally, throughout the country become in an appropriate state. Given the state of the economy, the task of local authorities, local government is to fill the budget and use it in a targeted way," he said in the Big Interview with Tigran Martirosyan program on Ukraine 24 TV Channel.

"If these are roads, it means roads. If roads, then some companies work, and our Ukrainian companies develop. If these are foreign companies – okay, let our companies work nearby and learn, gain experience and over time our staff gain experience, taxes are paid," he explained.

Trofimov emphasized that the key task of local elections is the development of regions.

"Of course, as I know, the Servant of the People party has ambitions for the majority, but it is very important that this majority be constructive. And it seems to me that these local elections will not be held under the auspices of slogans and some general things, populist, but they will be held, as I think, in the form of competitions, who has a better program for the development of the city, the region," he hopes.