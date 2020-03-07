More than 400 media representatives request accreditation to cover MH17 litigation – judge

More than 400 media representatives have requested accreditation to cover the trial of the case of the Malaysian Boeing downed in Donbas in 2014, while 15 seats were reserved for media in the court, Judge Yolande Wijnnobel responsible for work with media during the MH17 trial has said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"In the courtroom, 25 seats are reserved for relatives, 15 for the press, another row is reserved for relatives who play a certain role in the court – they have the right to speak in court and tell about their suffering, they also have the right to claim compensation for losses, and there is a row for lawyers and defendants. In addition, there is a public tribune in this hall – there will be international observers there, 65 of them have already registered," she said asked how many participants will be in court.

Thus, according to the judge, there will be more than 100 people in the courtroom.

"In addition, next to this hall there are three others in which it will also be possible to observe the process. More than 400 media representatives have requested accreditation to cover the process," the judge said.