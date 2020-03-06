Servant of People registers bill on guaranteeing equal rights of citizens in SOE, banks' supervisory boards, boards of directors

A group of lawmakers from the governing parliamentary faction the Servant of the People, consisting of 47 MPs, following criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week about the supervisory boards of state-owned enterprises (SOE) registered respective bill No. 3193 in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

"On amendments to some legislative acts on guaranteeing equal rights and opportunities for citizens to be representatives in the supervisory boards and management bodies of state-owned unitary enterprises, business companies and state-run banks," the MPs said in the document posted on the website of the parliament.

At the same time, the full text of the bill is not available.

As reported, on March 4, Zelensky again criticized high salaries of members of the supervisory boards of state-owned companies and said that Ukrainians became a minority in them. On Friday, the head of state in response to a complaint about low salaries in the healthcare sector announced plans to "sort out" the supervisory boards and other officials. "We'll reach all of them," Zelensky said.