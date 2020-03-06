Facts

18:32 06.03.2020

Servant of People registers bill on guaranteeing equal rights of citizens in SOE, banks' supervisory boards, boards of directors

1 min read
Servant of People registers bill on guaranteeing equal rights of citizens in SOE, banks' supervisory boards, boards of directors

A group of lawmakers from the governing parliamentary faction the Servant of the People, consisting of 47 MPs, following criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week about the supervisory boards of state-owned enterprises (SOE) registered respective bill No. 3193 in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

"On amendments to some legislative acts on guaranteeing equal rights and opportunities for citizens to be representatives in the supervisory boards and management bodies of state-owned unitary enterprises, business companies and state-run banks," the MPs said in the document posted on the website of the parliament.

At the same time, the full text of the bill is not available.

As reported, on March 4, Zelensky again criticized high salaries of members of the supervisory boards of state-owned companies and said that Ukrainians became a minority in them. On Friday, the head of state in response to a complaint about low salaries in the healthcare sector announced plans to "sort out" the supervisory boards and other officials. "We'll reach all of them," Zelensky said.

Tags: #servant_of_the_people
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:21 13.02.2020
'We're not going to inscribe special status of certain areas in Donbas into Constitution' – Servant of the People

'We're not going to inscribe special status of certain areas in Donbas into Constitution' – Servant of the People

10:37 06.02.2020
Majority of Servant of the People faction members back land market bill during meeting

Majority of Servant of the People faction members back land market bill during meeting

10:36 23.12.2019
Pro-presidential party Servant of the People says received one-third of mandates in local elections in Ukraine

Pro-presidential party Servant of the People says received one-third of mandates in local elections in Ukraine

15:11 11.12.2019
Leaders of Servant of the People register in Rada bill to extend special order of local govt in ORDLO for a year

Leaders of Servant of the People register in Rada bill to extend special order of local govt in ORDLO for a year

16:17 03.12.2019
Zelensky's one-on-one meeting with Putin necessary – Servant of the People faction leader

Zelensky's one-on-one meeting with Putin necessary – Servant of the People faction leader

13:15 15.11.2019
Arakhamia, Gerus say Skorokhod's husband tried to influence voting in energy committee

Arakhamia, Gerus say Skorokhod's husband tried to influence voting in energy committee

14:57 14.11.2019
Servant of the People faction member Skorokhod says President's Office puts pressure on her family

Servant of the People faction member Skorokhod says President's Office puts pressure on her family

11:08 11.11.2019
Congress of Servant of the People Party elects Korniyenko as its head

Congress of Servant of the People Party elects Korniyenko as its head

16:01 19.10.2019
Servant of the People party member planning to stop ongoing lustration

Servant of the People party member planning to stop ongoing lustration

16:58 17.10.2019
Servant of the People to conduct internal investigation into compromising correspondence of Medianyk

Servant of the People to conduct internal investigation into compromising correspondence of Medianyk

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Restrictions to be introduced at checkpoints in Donbas from March 7 due to growing number of possible COVID-19 cases

Ukrainian soldier killed, another three wounded by unidentified explosive device

Shmyhal: Failure to supply water to Crimea will lead to humanitarian disaster

Zelensky on Riaboshapka no-confidence vote: MPs are voting, my opinion is that if there is no result he shouldn't hold the post

All local residents of Novi Sanzhary were glad to help their compatriots, law enforces to deal with artificial blockade, Zelensky

LATEST

Restrictions to be introduced at checkpoints in Donbas from March 7 due to growing number of possible COVID-19 cases

Ukrainian soldier killed, another three wounded by unidentified explosive device

Shmyhal: Failure to supply water to Crimea will lead to humanitarian disaster

Zelensky on Riaboshapka no-confidence vote: MPs are voting, my opinion is that if there is no result he shouldn't hold the post

All local residents of Novi Sanzhary were glad to help their compatriots, law enforces to deal with artificial blockade, Zelensky

Two more Ukrainians hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 after visiting Italy

Zelensky: Govt has achievements, but that's not enough for Ukrainians

Ukraine's course toward EU, NATO integration, ending Donbas war unchanged – Zelensky

Zelensky in parliament: We promised citizens victory over corruption, but so far it's not even a stalemate

Ukrainians become national minority in supervisory boards of state companies – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD