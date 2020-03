Shmyhal, Chernyshov, Yemets file e-declarations as candidates for ministerial positions in new govt

Denys Shmyhal, Oleksiy Chernyshov and Illia Yemets have submitted electronic declarations on their property and incomes in 2019 as candidates for ministerial positions in the new government.

In particular, Shmyhal filed the declaration as a candidate for the position of Prime Minister, Chernyshov – for Minister of Communities and Territories Development and Yemets – for Health Minister.