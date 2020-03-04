Facts

14:44 04.03.2020

Freedom House ranks Ukraine as 'partly free' country in 2020

2 min read
Freedom House ranks Ukraine as 'partly free' country in 2020

 According to the Freedom in the World 2020 Report of Freedom House International Human Rights Organization, Ukraine remains "partly free" country in the global freedom rating.

"Ukraine has enacted a number of positive reforms since the protest-driven ouster of President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014. However, corruption remains endemic, and initiatives to combat it are only partially implemented. Attacks against journalists, civil society activists, and members of minority groups are frequent, and police responses are often inadequate," reads a Freedom House's report posted on its website.

The organization reminded that Russia occupies the autonomous Ukrainian region of Crimea and its military "support armed separatists in the eastern Donbas area."

According to the report, international observers deemed the president's vote "competitive and credible", although polling could not take place in Crimea and separatist-held parts of Donbas. Parliamentary elections were deemed "generally competitive and credible, despite some problems". Voting was again impossible in Crimea and separatist-held parts of Donbas. Consequently, the elections filled only 424 of the 450 seats. Additionally, approximately 1 million Ukrainian citizens are unable to vote because they do not have a registered address.

As for media freedom, Freedom House experts stressed that "business magnates own and influence many outlets, using them as tools to advance their agendas."

"President Zelensky has received significant support from media outlets controlled by banking magnate Ihor Kolomoisky. Other parties also receive favorable coverage from 'friendly' media," reads the report.

Zelensky at times has also refused to take reporters' questions, and his staff has occasionally refused access to spaces journalists are legally permitted to enter.

Moreover, Ukraine has long suffered from corrupt and politicized courts, and "recent reform initiatives aimed at addressing the issue have stalled or fallen short of expectations."

"Although due process guarantees exist, in practice individuals with financial resources and political influence can escape prosecution for wrongdoing," said Freedom House.

Besides, the government has made little progress in meeting domestic and international demands to investigate and prosecute crimes committed during the last months of the Yanukovych administration in late 2013 and early 2014, which included the shooting of protesters.

As reported, Ukraine was also recognized as "partly free" state in the 2019 report.

Tags: #freedom_house #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:38 04.03.2020
Six patients may be ill with COVID-19 - deputy minister

Six patients may be ill with COVID-19 - deputy minister

11:15 27.02.2020
Ukraine is defendant in 21 cases for UAH 250 bln in foreign jurisdictions under foreign investors' claims

Ukraine is defendant in 21 cases for UAH 250 bln in foreign jurisdictions under foreign investors' claims

19:08 24.02.2020
No coronavirus infection cases in registered in Ukraine – deputy minister

No coronavirus infection cases in registered in Ukraine – deputy minister

14:27 24.02.2020
Ukraine's course towards NATO membership to be documented in upcoming Ukraine's military strategy – Aparshin

Ukraine's course towards NATO membership to be documented in upcoming Ukraine's military strategy – Aparshin

13:20 24.02.2020
NATO member countries know how to unblock work of Ukraine-NATO Commission – Vereshchuk

NATO member countries know how to unblock work of Ukraine-NATO Commission – Vereshchuk

11:21 24.02.2020
Ukraine first to display booth with regional projects at MIPIM 2020 in Cannes

Ukraine first to display booth with regional projects at MIPIM 2020 in Cannes

18:06 14.02.2020
EU lifts ban on imports of poultry from Ukraine

EU lifts ban on imports of poultry from Ukraine

18:04 14.02.2020
Peace plan on Ukraine deleted from Munich Conference website

Peace plan on Ukraine deleted from Munich Conference website

16:38 14.02.2020
Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 1.5% in Q4 2019 – statistics

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 1.5% in Q4 2019 – statistics

12:43 14.02.2020
Money supply in Ukraine 2% up in Jan

Money supply in Ukraine 2% up in Jan

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada's committee recommends MPs to consider draft resolution on vote of no confidence in Riaboshapka

Six patients may be ill with COVID-19 - deputy minister

EU ambassadors extend sanctions for Yanukovych, his cronies

Post about Honcharuk's statement published on court's website to be removed as soon as technically possible – court head

NABU launches case on possible corruption by Nefyodov

LATEST

Rada's committee recommends MPs to consider draft resolution on vote of no confidence in Riaboshapka

Lawyer of murder suspect involved in Sheremet case being searched – Masi Nayyem

Crimean Mustafayev illegally detained in Russian pretrial detention facility complains of forced hunger – Denisova

EU ambassadors extend sanctions for Yanukovych, his cronies

Post about Honcharuk's statement published on court's website to be removed as soon as technically possible – court head

NABU launches case on possible corruption by Nefyodov

Ukrainian PM Honcharuk tenders resignation

One Ukrainian soldier killed, 5 injured in Donbas - JFO staff

Health of Chernivtsi resident infected with coronavirus improving– doctor

Profile committee recommends Rada accept Honcharuk's resignation letter from prime minister post

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD