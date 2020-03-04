NABU launches case on possible corruption by Nefyodov

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), by a court decision, has opened proceedings on a possible criminal offense by officials of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade.

"Detectives of NABU, fulfilling the determination of the High Anti-Corruption Court, entered information on the possible commission by officials of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine of a criminal offense and the pretrial investigation start into the register of pretrial investigations," the NABU press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

A number of media sources claim, citing sources, that a case has been opened about possible corruption by head of the State Customs Service, former First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine Maksym Nefyodov.