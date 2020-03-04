Facts

11:13 04.03.2020

One Ukrainian soldier killed, 5 injured in Donbas - JFO staff

 Ukrainian army positions came under seven attacks over the past 24 hours; one soldier is dead and five are injured, the staff of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Six attacks happened within the zone of responsibility of the Skhid (Vostok) tactical group (in the vicinity of Shyrokyne, Zaitseve, and Lebedynske), the statement said.

One attack was launched within the zone of responsibility of the Sever (Pivnich) tactical group near Luhanske, it said.

