10:13 03.03.2020

Two servicemen injured, another three with combat wounds amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas

Two Ukrainian servicemen were injured and another three received combat wounds amid 13 attacks of the Russia-led armed forces for the past 24 hours, a press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reported.

"On March 2, Russia-led armed forces violated ceasefire 13 times. As a result of the enemy's shell attacks, two Ukrainian servicemen received injuries, three received combat wounds," JFO reported on its official website on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

The enemy mounted seven attacks in the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force: near Maryinka and Opytne using grenade launchers of various types, small arms; twice near Krasnohorivka using the barrel artillery of caliber 152 mm – two shells and three mines from 120mm mortars, near Avdiyivka using heavy machine guns and small arms, near Novomykhailivka using 120mm caliber mortars, near Lebedynske using manual anti-tank grenade launchers.

The enemy mounted six attacks in the area of responsibility of Pivnich (North) task force: near Orikhove, Novotoshkivske and Krymske.

"From this day, the Russian occupation forces fired eight mines at the defenders of the village of Shyrokyne using 82 mm mortar, which is in the area of responsibility of the East task force. There are no losses for the current day," the headquarters added.

In addition, the press center added that "according to confirmed data, the losses of the Russian occupying forces over the past two days amounted to four people, two people wounded, two military units were destroyed.

Interfax-Ukraine
