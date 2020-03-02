One KIA, seven WIA amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 12 attacks on Ukrainian Army positions in Donbas, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action (KIA) and another seven as wounded in action (WIA), the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire 12 times on March 1. One Ukrainian soldier was killed and another seven were wounded as a result of the enemy shelling," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Monday morning.

The enemy engaged Ukrainian troops with proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, an anti-tank missile system, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and rifles.

Ukrainian positions near the towns of Avdiyivka and Maryinka, and the villages of Pisky, Lebedynske, Nevelske, Berezove, Taramchuk, Luhanske, Nyzhnioteple, Novoluhanske, and Novotoshkivske came under attacks.