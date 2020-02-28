Facts

12:42 28.02.2020

Ukrainian woman from Diamond Princess cruise liner infected with coronavirus discharged from Japanese hospital

A Ukrainian woman who had previously been identified with the COVID-19 coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan has been discharged from the hospital, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

"On February 27, 2020, one Ukrainian female citizen was discharged from the hospital and transferred to a hotel. The Ukrainian Embassy in Japan provides our compatriot with the necessary assistance," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

As reported, four citizens of Ukraine - members of the crew of the Diamond Princess - fell ill with a new coronavirus and were hospitalized. The Foreign Ministry confirmed that the remaining three citizens of Ukraine continue their treatment in medical institutions, the date of their discharge is still unknown.

Tags: #diamond_princess #coronavirus
