Crimea won't become price for peace in Donbas - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declares that the occupied Crimea will not become a bargaining chip with the Russian Federation in the issue of ending the conflict in Donbas.

"Today we are doing everything possible to end the war in Donbas and not to lose our best Ukrainians every day. All our efforts are directed at this, but this does not mean that Crimea is removed from the agenda and that it can become the price for peace in Donbas," Zelensky said at the forum "Age of Crimea 2020" in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He also said that Ukraine should support its citizens who remained in Crimea occupied by Russia, help young people study and settle down in Ukraine, and provide information support to fellow citizens.