Facts

15:04 24.02.2020

Level of trust of Ukrainians to president, Rada and Cabinet has declined significantly over six months – Survey

2 min read
Level of trust of Ukrainians to president, Rada and Cabinet has declined significantly over six months – Survey

Most Ukrainians trust the Armed Forces of the country. They are not inclined to trust officials and courts. The level of trust in the president, the Verkhovna Rada and the Cabinet of Ministers has declined over the past six months, according to a survey conducted by the Razumkov Center.

So, assessing the level of trust in state and public institutions, 69% of respondents said they trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Some 65% of respondents trust the State Emergency Service, the church - 62.5%, volunteer organizations -60% and Ukrainian media - 53%.

As for the distrust of Ukrainians in general, according to a survey, 82% of Ukrainians do not trust the Russian media, the state apparatus of Ukraine - 77%, the Ukrainian judicial system as a whole - 76%.

Currently, 51.5% of respondents express their confidence in the President of Ukraine, while in September 2019 this figure was 79% and there was evidence of the maximum expression of confidence of Ukrainians in the head of state. The level of distrust in the president for this period increased from 13.5 to 41%.

Also, the results of the survey indicate a decrease in confidence in the Verkhovna Rada and the government. So, 28% of those polled are now inclined to trust parliament, while in September, confidence in the Rada was 57%. The level of confidence of Ukrainians in the Cabinet of Ministers decreased, respectively, from 57% to 28%.

The study was conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center from February 13 to February 17, 2020. Some 2,018 respondents were interviewed over the age of 18 in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of Crimea and the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in a sample representing the adult population of the country by main socio-demographic indicators. The survey sample was built as a multi-stage, random with quota selection of respondents at the last stage. The theoretical sampling error (excluding the design effect) does not exceed 2.3% with a probability of 0.95.

Tags: #survey
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:15 24.12.2019
Half of Ukrainians favor joining NATO – survey

Half of Ukrainians favor joining NATO – survey

15:14 30.09.2019
Almost 60% of Kyiv residents support snap Kyiv mayor elections - survey

Almost 60% of Kyiv residents support snap Kyiv mayor elections - survey

18:37 22.08.2019
Half of Ukrainians for first time since 2004 positive about developments in country

Half of Ukrainians for first time since 2004 positive about developments in country

13:29 22.08.2019
Support of referendum on Ukraine's independence as high today as it was before 1991 vote

Support of referendum on Ukraine's independence as high today as it was before 1991 vote

18:59 09.07.2019
Six parties expected to qualify for Rada – poll

Six parties expected to qualify for Rada – poll

12:40 08.07.2019
Seven parties can enter parliament

Seven parties can enter parliament

12:45 27.06.2019
Most Ukrainians don't know contents of Constitution, two thirds want to change it

Most Ukrainians don't know contents of Constitution, two thirds want to change it

14:31 25.06.2019
Almost half Ukrainians would vote for NATO accession, 56.7% for joining EU – survey

Almost half Ukrainians would vote for NATO accession, 56.7% for joining EU – survey

11:47 14.06.2019
Six parties enter Rada, Servant of the People holds the lead - Socis poll

Six parties enter Rada, Servant of the People holds the lead - Socis poll

15:47 16.05.2019
Four parties overcome barrier for entering parliament – survey

Four parties overcome barrier for entering parliament – survey

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No coronavirus infection cases in registered in Ukraine – deputy minister

Ukraine's FM points out inadmissibility of attempts to legalize Russia's occupation of Crimea to Serbian ambassador

Nasirov achieves reinstatement as SFS head, refuses to be reinstated

Ukraine's course towards NATO membership to be documented in upcoming Ukraine's military strategy – Aparshin

Honcharuk on coronavirus threats for Ukraine: No reasons for panic! Do not be fooled by provocations!

LATEST

No coronavirus infection cases in registered in Ukraine – deputy minister

Ukraine's FM points out inadmissibility of attempts to legalize Russia's occupation of Crimea to Serbian ambassador

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry recommends to abstain from visiting Italian provinces with coronavirus infection risks

More than 950,000 people in "DPR/LPR" have Ukrainian biometric passports – DW

Nasirov achieves reinstatement as SFS head, refuses to be reinstated

Ukraine's course towards NATO membership to be documented in upcoming Ukraine's military strategy – Aparshin

NATO member countries know how to unblock work of Ukraine-NATO Commission – Vereshchuk

Public to be informed daily about health status of people being observed in Novi Sanzhary – Danilov

Honcharuk on coronavirus threats for Ukraine: No reasons for panic! Do not be fooled by provocations!

Russia-led forces mount attacks on Ukrainian army positions – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD