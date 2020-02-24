Level of trust of Ukrainians to president, Rada and Cabinet has declined significantly over six months – Survey

Most Ukrainians trust the Armed Forces of the country. They are not inclined to trust officials and courts. The level of trust in the president, the Verkhovna Rada and the Cabinet of Ministers has declined over the past six months, according to a survey conducted by the Razumkov Center.

So, assessing the level of trust in state and public institutions, 69% of respondents said they trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Some 65% of respondents trust the State Emergency Service, the church - 62.5%, volunteer organizations -60% and Ukrainian media - 53%.

As for the distrust of Ukrainians in general, according to a survey, 82% of Ukrainians do not trust the Russian media, the state apparatus of Ukraine - 77%, the Ukrainian judicial system as a whole - 76%.

Currently, 51.5% of respondents express their confidence in the President of Ukraine, while in September 2019 this figure was 79% and there was evidence of the maximum expression of confidence of Ukrainians in the head of state. The level of distrust in the president for this period increased from 13.5 to 41%.

Also, the results of the survey indicate a decrease in confidence in the Verkhovna Rada and the government. So, 28% of those polled are now inclined to trust parliament, while in September, confidence in the Rada was 57%. The level of confidence of Ukrainians in the Cabinet of Ministers decreased, respectively, from 57% to 28%.

The study was conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center from February 13 to February 17, 2020. Some 2,018 respondents were interviewed over the age of 18 in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of Crimea and the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in a sample representing the adult population of the country by main socio-demographic indicators. The survey sample was built as a multi-stage, random with quota selection of respondents at the last stage. The theoretical sampling error (excluding the design effect) does not exceed 2.3% with a probability of 0.95.