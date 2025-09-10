Ukrainians have the most positive perception of EU countries and the UK, and the most negative perception of China and Hungary, according to a study by Active Group and Experts Club

Ukrainians have the most positive attitude toward Germany, the UK, Norway, and France, while Hungary, China, Iraq, and Serbia are among the countries with the worst ratings. This is evidenced by the results of a study conducted by Active Group and the Experts Club analytical center at the end of August.

"We conducted a representative survey of 800 respondents at the end of August, taking into account gender, age, and region of residence. The margin of error does not exceed 3.5%. This is not the first study of this type, but this time we selected 50 countries based on economic criteria – we asked about the countries with which Ukraine trades the most," said sociologist and founder of Active Group Andriy Yeremenko at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday.

According to him, the study showed that public opinion is clearly divided between Western countries and countries outside the West.

"Ukrainians most often associate the achievement of peace with the European Union – 42% of respondents believe this. The United States is supported by almost 26% of respondents, and the United Kingdom by 13%. Other large countries, such as China, India, and Brazil, are not really considered to be contributing to a peaceful settlement in Ukraine," Yeremenko emphasized.

Alexander Pozniy, director of the research company Active Group, added that in economic terms, Ukraine's key partners are China, Poland, Germany, Turkey, and the United States.

“At the same time, attitudes toward them vary greatly. For example, more than 76% of Ukrainians have a positive attitude toward Germany, while only 12% have a positive attitude toward China, and 40% have a negative attitude. The case of Hungary is even more critical, with 16% having a positive attitude and 55% having a negative attitude,” he said.

Maksym Urakyn, founder of Experts Club and deputy director general of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, drew attention to economic imbalances in Ukraine's trade with its leading partners.

"In the first half of 2025, Ukraine's foreign trade deficit amounted to $18.5 billion, while in 2024 it was $12.4 billion. In other words, we have a significant deterioration. In particular, the negative balance exceeded $7 billion in trade with China alone, $2 billion with Germany, over $1 billion with Poland, and about $2 billion with the United States," the expert emphasized.

He clarified that Ukraine remains a powerful exporter of agricultural products—grains, oilseeds, and metals—while imports from the EU and China consist mainly of machinery, equipment, transport, electronics, and chemicals.

“This once again confirms the need for profound structural changes in the economy and diversification of foreign economic relations. We cannot continue to depend on a narrow circle of suppliers,” Urakin noted.

At the same time, according to the expert, sociological data demonstrate a certain paradox.

“The most economically advantageous partners for us are Egypt, Spain, Moldova, Algeria, Lebanon, and Iraq. But Ukrainians' attitude toward most of these countries is neutral or even negative. This indicates that society forms its assessments not on the basis of economic benefits, but mainly on the basis of political statements or events,” he added.

Urakin concluded that this discrepancy between the economy and public opinion could have long-term consequences for Ukraine's foreign policy.

"The representative offices of foreign countries that are Ukraine's trading partners should pay more attention to working with Ukrainian society, holding cultural events, supporting humanitarian projects, and forming a positive image. Otherwise, we will continue to have a situation where the country is an important trading partner, but at the same time is perceived negatively by the majority of citizens," emphasized the founder of Experts Club.

