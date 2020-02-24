Russia-led forces mount attacks on Ukrainian army positions – JFO HQ

Illegal armed formations mounted attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the village of Kindrashivska Nova, no Ukrainian servicemen injured, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"At about midnight, the situation on the contact line in the Luhansk sector escalated ... Invaders fired from 122 mm caliber artillery. The enemy launched 20 shells at the defenders of Kindrashivska Nova," the JFO said after midnight on Monday.

The JFO HQ noted that the shelling attacks is another provocation from illegal armed groups.