14:59 20.02.2020

Two coronavirus-infected Ukrainians onboard of Diamond Princess getting better – MP

 Two coronavirus-infected citizens of Ukraine, who are crew members of a Diamond Princess cruise ship, have already got better, said chairman of the parliamentary committee on the issues of nation's health Mykhailo Radutsky said.

"According to the statistics, there are two Ukrainians among 15% of those, who have already gotten better," Radutsky told the journalists in the lobbies of Verkhovna Rada in Kyiv on Thursday.

