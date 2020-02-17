Rotation of Ukrainian investigators on MH17 case is planned, won't affect upcoming trial – Prystaiko

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko notes that the change of Ukrainian investigators in the case of the crash of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 is planned and will not affect the upcoming lawsuit in The Hague.

"As for the investigators, this is a well-known problem that exists with the shift, rotation of investigators. I assure you that the Prosecutor General, investigators of the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office, who are involved in this case, ... the authorities know: the issue is being considered, but it happens in the context of regular rotation. Not all investigators leave, there are investigators who were involved, accumulated materials (...)," he told reporters a briefing at the Boryspil Airport on Monday.

Prystaiko assured that the Ukrainian side would provide all necessary assistance to the Dutch side, which is investigating the case of MH17.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 traveling from Amsterdam (the Netherlands) to Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) was downed over Donbas on July 17, 2014. None of the 298 people on board survived the crash. Later it became known that the plane was downed by a surface-to-air missile fired by a Buk air defense system from the territory uncontrolled by the Ukrainian government.