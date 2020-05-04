Facts

Potential foreign employers should provide Ukrainian workers with 3-month employment, social insurance – Prystaiko

The governments of the countries which are interested in Ukrainian seasonal workers should guarantee them official employment for at least three month and provide them with a package of social insurance services, primarily including health insurance, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vadym Prystaiko has said.

"We expect to receive a centralized address from the governments of the countries which are interested in our workers. We also expect that they will guarantee official employment for at least three months. We hope that the departure and arrival of these groups [of workers] will be coordinated and organized, probably [they will be transported] by charter flights. The observation, testing and other necessary medical safety measures will be ensured in the destination countries of our workers as well as in Ukraine after they return," he told an online briefing on May 1.

Prystaiko also said that Ukraine expects its workers to be provided with a package of social insurance services, primarily health insurance, respectable accommodation and wages.

He added that the government is holding consultations with foreign partners, Ukrainian transporters and airlines.

"The government indeed counts on the Ukrainians, who used to work abroad recently, for their contribution into the country's development, but we realize that we are currently unable to offer European wages to the most active part of these human resources and we will not create artificial obstacles," he said.

