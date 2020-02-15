Facts

14:11 15.02.2020

Zelensky announces intention to hold local elections in Donbas in Oct only by Ukrainian laws

Kyiv wishes to hold local elections in the entire territory of Ukraine, including Donbas, in October 2020, but only under the Ukrainian legislation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Our wish today is holding local elections in the entire territory of Ukraine, including the certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in October 2020. But it is impossible to do that without basic security and political conditions, in violation of the Constitution of Ukraine and the international standards of democratic elections," he said in his speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

Russia is openly informing the world today that a total of 125,000 Russian passports were issued in the territories of Donbas that are temporary outside Ukraine's control, Zelensky said.

"I've said this in Paris and will repeat now. People in Donbas need elections, which will be recognized as legitimate. And they cannot be such if they are not held under the Ukrainian legislation, to the sound of gunshots and without control over the Ukrainian border," he said.

