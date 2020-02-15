Preparation for Normandy format meeting underway, probably it won't be held in April – FM

Preparations for the Normandy format meeting on Donbas between Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia are underway, but it could be held not in April, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko said.

"Preparations are underway, we are saying that we must take appropriate steps so as not to forget that our main goal is a summit of the leaders conditionally in April, as they agreed in December this year ... I think that the leaders of the Normandy four should meet. Perhaps it will not be in April. Perhaps it will be sooner...we'll see when the result comes. It is important for us that there are agreements that they can reach," he told the journalists on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC).

He stressed that the meeting of the Normany Four countries' foreign chiefs not on the agenda of the MSC. "Since the Foreign Ministry informed you, we do not plan to meet now, although we meet simultaneously, yesterday we met with Maas (German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas).