Facts

12:33 15.02.2020

Ukrainian soldier injured amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas over past 24 hours – JFO HQ

1 min read
Ukrainian soldier injured amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas over past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russia-led forces opened fire 13 times at Ukrainian positions in Donbas, with a Ukrainian soldier reported as injured, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has reported.

"On February 14, the illegal armed formations of Russia Federation violated ceasefire 13 times. The enemy opened fire from a proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns and other small arms…One Ukrainian was injured as a result of the shell attacks," the JFO staff said in its morning update on Facebook on Saturday morning.

Ukrainian positions near the residential areas of Krasnohorivka, Lebedynske, Taranchuk, Vodiane, Novoluhanske, Krymske, Travneve, Zaitseve and Khutir Vilny came under attacks.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:31 08.02.2020
No casualties reported amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

No casualties reported amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

18:59 07.02.2020
Russia-led forces violate ceasefire regime in Donbas four times on Feb 7 – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire regime in Donbas four times on Feb 7 – JFO HQ

11:40 05.02.2020
No casualties reported amid 14 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

No casualties reported amid 14 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

14:46 04.02.2020
Russia-occupation forces attack Ukrainian positions near Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Travneve, Novotoshkivske

Russia-occupation forces attack Ukrainian positions near Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Travneve, Novotoshkivske

09:55 04.02.2020
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

14:20 01.02.2020
Minsk ready to support U.S. participation in settlement in Ukraine

Minsk ready to support U.S. participation in settlement in Ukraine

13:49 01.02.2020
Defense Ministry reports one ceasefire violation in Donbas since early hours of Feb 1

Defense Ministry reports one ceasefire violation in Donbas since early hours of Feb 1

12:13 01.02.2020
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas eight times

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas eight times

11:45 01.02.2020
Blackout in Khoroshe occurred over road accident with enemy's fighting vehicle, plans to accuse Ukrainian Armed Forces

Blackout in Khoroshe occurred over road accident with enemy's fighting vehicle, plans to accuse Ukrainian Armed Forces

09:57 31.01.2020
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid six enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid six enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky displeased that 'Crimean issue' being discussed in no format now, says United States could play a part

Not documents defend state, but army, nuclear weapon and NATO – Zelensky on Budapest memo

Zelensky announces intention to hold local elections in Donbas in Oct only by Ukrainian laws

Preparation for Normandy format meeting underway, probably it won't be held in April – FM

Zelensky: It is not quite right to say 'war in Ukraine,' it's war in Europe

LATEST

Zelensky: There is no other platform as for now except for Normandy format

Zelensky displeased that 'Crimean issue' being discussed in no format now, says United States could play a part

Zelensky: Attempt to reach complete ceasefire in Donbas after Paris in vain, effective mechanisms needed

Not documents defend state, but army, nuclear weapon and NATO – Zelensky on Budapest memo

Zelensky: Over 200 Ukrainians held in Donbas, over 100 Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars – in Crimea, Russia

Zelensky announces intention to hold local elections in Donbas in Oct only by Ukrainian laws

Preparation for Normandy format meeting underway, probably it won't be held in April – FM

Kyiv ready for dialogue with Donbas' civilians, not with region's unrecognized leaders – Zelensky

Zelensky: It is not quite right to say 'war in Ukraine,' it's war in Europe

Ukraine, Iran deciding where, when flight recorders of plane downed near Tehran to be decrypted – Ukrainian FM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD