Ukrainian soldier injured amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas over past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russia-led forces opened fire 13 times at Ukrainian positions in Donbas, with a Ukrainian soldier reported as injured, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has reported.

"On February 14, the illegal armed formations of Russia Federation violated ceasefire 13 times. The enemy opened fire from a proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns and other small arms…One Ukrainian was injured as a result of the shell attacks," the JFO staff said in its morning update on Facebook on Saturday morning.

Ukrainian positions near the residential areas of Krasnohorivka, Lebedynske, Taranchuk, Vodiane, Novoluhanske, Krymske, Travneve, Zaitseve and Khutir Vilny came under attacks.