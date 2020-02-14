Ukraine's chief rabbi says Sytnyk met with him privately to discuss wiretapping of synagogue

National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Director Artem Sytnyk met secretly with Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Asman to discuss audio surveillance of parishioners of the synagogue in October 2018, Asman has said on Facebook.

"Sytnyk said yesterday that information about eavesdropping on parishioners in the synagogue is fake news. Alas, he publicly told a lie yesterday. I have documents confirming the opposite. Moreover, Sytnyk met with me privately, and I provided him with the necessary evidence. Therefore, it's pointless to say he has not been informed. We also have other documents and evidence from international partners deeply concerned about the situation," the post says.

Asman said he was also informed about the actions of NABU, aimed at the persecution of parishioners of the synagogue.

"I personally spoke with witnesses who spoke about pressure on them and threats from NABU detectives for them to give false testimony and defame innocent people," he said.

In addition, he said, he intends to inform the international community about the current situation, and will also appeal to the country's leaders with a request to take action.

As reported, on October 30, the Jewish community of Kyiv accused NABU of illegal surveillance carried out in October for the central synagogue and believers.