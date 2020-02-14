Facts

13:19 14.02.2020

Ukraine's chief rabbi says Sytnyk met with him privately to discuss wiretapping of synagogue

2 min read
Ukraine's chief rabbi says Sytnyk met with him privately to discuss wiretapping of synagogue

National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Director Artem Sytnyk met secretly with Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Asman to discuss audio surveillance of parishioners of the synagogue in October 2018, Asman has said on Facebook.

"Sytnyk said yesterday that information about eavesdropping on parishioners in the synagogue is fake news. Alas, he publicly told a lie yesterday. I have documents confirming the opposite. Moreover, Sytnyk met with me privately, and I provided him with the necessary evidence. Therefore, it's pointless to say he has not been informed. We also have other documents and evidence from international partners deeply concerned about the situation," the post says.

Asman said he was also informed about the actions of NABU, aimed at the persecution of parishioners of the synagogue.

"I personally spoke with witnesses who spoke about pressure on them and threats from NABU detectives for them to give false testimony and defame innocent people," he said.

In addition, he said, he intends to inform the international community about the current situation, and will also appeal to the country's leaders with a request to take action.

As reported, on October 30, the Jewish community of Kyiv accused NABU of illegal surveillance carried out in October for the central synagogue and believers.

Tags: #nabu #sytnyk #synagogue
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:54 10.02.2020
G7 ambassadors emphasize that appointment, dismissal of NABU, SAPO leadership should take place according to established laws

G7 ambassadors emphasize that appointment, dismissal of NABU, SAPO leadership should take place according to established laws

17:23 07.02.2020
PGO passes NABU 15,000 volumes of investigation files on Maidan cases – Sytnyk

PGO passes NABU 15,000 volumes of investigation files on Maidan cases – Sytnyk

14:45 30.01.2020
NABU detains three persons offering $5 mln bribe to SPF head for appointing director of Odesa Port-Side Plant

NABU detains three persons offering $5 mln bribe to SPF head for appointing director of Odesa Port-Side Plant

16:06 26.12.2019
NABU carries searches at Information Policy Ministry

NABU carries searches at Information Policy Ministry

11:31 24.12.2019
Director of Bezpeka Center suspected of blocking defense procurement order, state treason

Director of Bezpeka Center suspected of blocking defense procurement order, state treason

14:23 20.12.2019
NABU, SAPO carrying out searches in Odesa due to possible abuse of regional council officials

NABU, SAPO carrying out searches in Odesa due to possible abuse of regional council officials

12:08 29.11.2019
NABU completes investigation into case on causing UAH 1.68 mln damage to state-run Artillery Armament

NABU completes investigation into case on causing UAH 1.68 mln damage to state-run Artillery Armament

11:28 22.11.2019
Treason probe against SBU ex-chief Hrytsak under way in Ukraine

Treason probe against SBU ex-chief Hrytsak under way in Ukraine

14:13 15.11.2019
Head, deputy heads of Office of Ukrainian President may be added to list of posts with high corruption risks

Head, deputy heads of Office of Ukrainian President may be added to list of posts with high corruption risks

13:40 14.11.2019
NABU, SAPO present suspicion to President's Office employee, two her accomplices

NABU, SAPO present suspicion to President's Office employee, two her accomplices

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Flawed peace plan for Ukraine filed ahead of Munich Security Conference repeats Kremlin talking points

President's Office to sue Skhemy TV program with demand to retract, apologize for report

Zelensky, Putin discuss preparations for new Normandy summit, detainees, and intensification of TCG's work

Yermak about 'Schemes' investigation into Zelensky's visit to Oman: It's all a lie

Romanian Church agrees to granting tomos to Orthodox Church of Ukraine - media

LATEST

Flawed peace plan for Ukraine filed ahead of Munich Security Conference repeats Kremlin talking points

Peace plan on Ukraine deleted from Munich Conference website

President's Office to sue Skhemy TV program with demand to retract, apologize for report

Zelensky, Putin discuss preparations for new Normandy summit, detainees, and intensification of TCG's work

Yermak about 'Schemes' investigation into Zelensky's visit to Oman: It's all a lie

Romanian Church agrees to granting tomos to Orthodox Church of Ukraine - media

Reports on meeting between Patrushev, Zelensky in Oman are classic example of fake news - Peskov

Zelensky's press secretary denies president's meeting with Patrushev

Ukrainian citizens to be repatriated from Wuhan on Feb 18

Ukraine's Health Ministry presents in parliament strategy of fight against cancer

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD